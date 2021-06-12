Iva Jennings Driver Shook
July 13, 1942 - June 6, 2021
Iva Jennings Driver Shook passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence in Hickory, North Carolina following a period of declining health. Iva was born on July 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Martin Van Jennings and Pansy Thomas Jennings. She is also preceded in death by her foster parents, Eliane Quales and Dewey Quales; son, John Franklin Driver; grandsons, Jacob Spry and Ricky Bently; and sister, Ruth Monroe.
She is survived by her son, Mickey D. Driver; daughter, Janie Driver Chandler, and son, Martin Van Driver; sisters, Margaret Wilson and Mary Mitchell (George); special friend, Danny Huffman; seven grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family sends their loving thanks to her son, Mickey for caring for his mother these past few years.
A graveside service will be held at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating.
. Arrangements especially for Iva and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 12, 2021.