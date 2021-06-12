Menu
Iva Jennings Driver Shook
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Iva Jennings Driver Shook

July 13, 1942 - June 6, 2021

Iva Jennings Driver Shook passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her residence in Hickory, North Carolina following a period of declining health. Iva was born on July 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Martin Van Jennings and Pansy Thomas Jennings. She is also preceded in death by her foster parents, Eliane Quales and Dewey Quales; son, John Franklin Driver; grandsons, Jacob Spry and Ricky Bently; and sister, Ruth Monroe.

She is survived by her son, Mickey D. Driver; daughter, Janie Driver Chandler, and son, Martin Van Driver; sisters, Margaret Wilson and Mary Mitchell (George); special friend, Danny Huffman; seven grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

The family sends their loving thanks to her son, Mickey for caring for his mother these past few years.

A graveside service will be held at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Iva and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
NC
Jun
11
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
NC
Jun
12
Interment
4:00p.m.
Shipling Cemetery
Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
GRANNY I LOVE ADAMS MISS YOU SOO MUCH. I KNOW YOUR IN A BETTER PLACE NOW AND YOUR PAIN FREE.. I KNOW YOUR UP THERE RIGHT NOW DANCING AROUND LESSENING TO ELVIS WITH JOEBILLY HULL LOOKING DOWN SMILING ON ALL OF US. YOU THOUGHT ME SO MUCH THROUGHOUT THE YEARS AND I'LL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AND THINGS THAT YOU TOUGHT ME AND MY 3 BABIES.. I WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AND IM GONNA GET MY LIFE TOGETHER AND CLEAN AND TRY MY BEST TO LIVE RIGHT THE WAY YOU RAISED ME TO BE. I LOVE YOU GRANNY AND CAN'T WAIT TILL THE DAY I GET TO SEE YOU AGEN.
ANTHONY CLINE
Family
June 9, 2021
