Ivan Robert Gragg-Matney
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Ivan Robert Gragg-Matney

September 20, 2021

ATKINS, Va.

Ivan Robert Gragg-Matney, infant son of Autumn and Tyler Matney passed away on Monday September 20, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his sister Haven Gragg Matney.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his brother, Lucas Gragg-Matney; grandparents, Hope Lester, Carrie and Scotty Matney, Rebecca and Jimmy Cardwell, and Dale Gragg; aunt, Stephanie Matney; uncle, Owen Gragg; and several other loving family members.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday September 22, 2021, at the West Cemetery with Tommy Hamby officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
West Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
September 24, 2021
God will bless and take care of you and your family.
Allan Winebarger
Friend
September 22, 2021
Hope,Russ Montgomery
Grandparent
September 21, 2021
