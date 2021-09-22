Ivan Robert Gragg-Matney
September 20, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Ivan Robert Gragg-Matney, infant son of Autumn and Tyler Matney passed away on Monday September 20, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his sister Haven Gragg Matney.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his brother, Lucas Gragg-Matney; grandparents, Hope Lester, Carrie and Scotty Matney, Rebecca and Jimmy Cardwell, and Dale Gragg; aunt, Stephanie Matney; uncle, Owen Gragg; and several other loving family members.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday September 22, 2021, at the West Cemetery with Tommy Hamby officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.