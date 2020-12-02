J. Harold Rasnick
April 2, 1942 - November 30, 2020
Harold Rasnick, 78, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 30, 2020.
He was born in Elizabethton, Tenn. on April 2, 1942, a son of the late Jim and Ethel Spears Rasnick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Coeburn Rasnick, Howell Rasnick, Dennis Rasnick, Dallas Rasnick, Tony Rasnick, Keith Rasnick; and one sister, Daisy Ornduff.
Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was of Baptist faith. He was employed at the Johnson City Foundry. He moved to South West Virginia in 1965 where he was a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry. In his free time, he and his wife Dot enjoyed their many long adventures riding their motorcycle.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy Jones Rasnick; daughter, Angela Rasnick Mullins/Wade of Elizabethton, Tenn.; son, Dean Rasnick of Elizabethton, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Christopher Mullins, Julia Mullins and Jacob Rasnick; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Mason, Layla and Jase; sister, Zella Phillips.
He is a member of Pound Masonic Lodge #59. He was a former member of the Kazim Shriners.
Services will be private at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City, Tenn. with the Reverend Michael Sproals officiating. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Bluff City, Tenn. Masonic rites will be accorded by the Pound Chapter #59, Masonic Lodge F & AM. Pallbearers will be his family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Wade Mullins, Bob Hicks, Landa Ledford, Ollie Royston, Joe Koontz, Ruben Bowling and Jacob Rasnick. Due to Covid-19, there will be no reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Attn: TN KY Chapter, 200 S.E. 1st St, Suite 800, Miami, FL 133131
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. Harold and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.