Jack Milton Booher
Jack Milton Booher

ABINGDON, Va.

Jack Milton Booher, age 96, passed on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born on Boozy Creek in Scott County, Va., on July 13, 1925, to Mary Clemence Cox Booher and John Jackson Booher. He was a 1942 Graduate of Hiltons High School. Jack entered the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 and served as a B17 Flying Fortress waist gunner during World War II. After surviving 25 missions over Nazi Germany, he was discharged in 1945.

In 1947, Jack became a member of the Virginia State Police and served over 36 years. He served in the Covington, Danville, Richmond, Richlands, Abingdon, and Chesapeake areas. He was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church and V.F.W. Post 1994.

Jack was married to the late Helen Louise Phillips Booher and was the father of Anita Carol Booher and Karen Leigh Booher, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He is survived by his daughters; sister, Mary Margaret Hensley of Galax, Va.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jack was also preceded in death by three siblings, Avanelle Worley, Evelyn Carter, and Robert Burke Booher.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Farmer and the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with members of the Virginia State Police serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Warner, Tom White, Marvin Tate, and Fred Adkins. The Virginia State Police, Highlands Veterans Honor Guard, and the Virginia Army National Guard will provide rites at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church Shelter Fund, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, in Mr. Booher's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Jack Milton Booher is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2022.
