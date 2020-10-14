Jack R. DePriest
December 24, 1934 - October 11, 2020
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jack R. DePriest, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on October 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Jenkins, Ky., on December 24, 1934, a son of the late Carl and Velva Shook DePriest. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, John, Lynn and Sam DePriest.
Dad will be fondly remembered as a loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, U.S. Air Force Veteran and IT professional at SmithKline Beecham for over 30 years. He was generous in spirit, loved being with his family and was an accomplished cook. He packed so much life into his eighty-five years. Dad fell in love with his lifelong sweetheart, chased his dreams, traveled extensively, built and remodeled homes, worked in a profession he loved and showed up courageously in battling what we came to learn was Lewy Body dementia. He was of the Baptist faith. "Go rest high on that mountain Dad."
He is survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Audrey Bentley DePriest; children, Greg (Peggy) DePriest and Gail (Ed Parris) DePriest; grandchildren, Chad (Noreen) Hullander, Cameron (Neil) Morris, Aundrea Rutledge, Brandon (Jessica) Durham, Lindsay Jennings, Michael O'Dell and Jeremy O'Dell; great-grandchildren, Abby Horton, Eli Rutledge, Audrey and Emory Morris, Peyton, Alex and Kate Durham, Ava and Trey Jennings, Rife and Scout Hullander, Bailey Bolton and Maddi Moore; great great-grandchild, Sterling Bailey; siblings, Joe (Brenda) DePriest, Alice (Jim) Stallard and Vivian DePriest; and several nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Joe DePriest officiating.
The family would like to extend special thanks to dear friend and caregiver, Tammy White.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. DePriest and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.