Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jackie Barker
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Jackie Barker

January 19, 1937 - June 3, 2021

MARION, Va.

Jackie Stuart Barker, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Francis Marion Manor.

Jackie was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James E. Barker and Verna Mae Barker. He was preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters, Edith Groseclose, June Barker, Gale Barker, Lois McCormick, Iris Catron, Frances Killinger, and Juanita Barker. Jackie served in the U.S. Army and was the proud owner of the Park Drive-in until the mid 80's. He retired with over 40 years of employment with the Bank of Marion. He was the manager of the Washington Avenue Branch and will be remembered as the go to banker for many in the community. He was a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Marion. He caddied at Holston Hills Country Club, later became a member and truly enjoyed golf.

Survivors include, his wife of 63 years, Tove Elizabeth Mikkleson Barker; children, Tina Barker and Dolly Coleman, Carol and Ron Parsons, Annette and Bill Shuler; grandchildren, Kara, Matthew, Caleb, Morgan, Lindsey, Brady; five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Jeannette and Selena.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church with the Reverend Daniel Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to services. Entombment will follow in the Church Columbarium with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667, 861 Goolsby Street Marion, VA 24354, or to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354. . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
Marion, VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ebenezer Lutheran Church
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
Tove, Tina, Carol, Annette and family: Please except my deepest sympathy and condolences for your loss. I was just in Marion for Dad’s 89th birthday - spent 2 weeks there - the first time I had seen mom and dad in 1.5 years, made possible by me finally getting my second Covid vaccine at the end of April. During my visit we were reminiscing and talking about all of the good times with the Parker, Barker and Bales crew. May your many fond memories help you cope through this difficult time.
John Hendrick
Friend
June 8, 2021
Tova, my condolences on Jack's passing. Through my many interactions with him, banking and other, I always respected him. I'll never forget the story of how you met.
Lewis Garnett
Other
June 7, 2021
Me and selena miss you so much and we will be here with miss tova till you meet again love you
Jeannette Smith
Friend
June 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeannette Smith
Friend
June 7, 2021
He was such a good friend Of years passed
Phillip Hopkins
Friend
June 7, 2021
Ron and Carol, I am sorry to hear of Jack's passing, the loss to you and the rest of your family. He was energetic and happy when I met him around 1980. I hope your mother Tove is managing alright through this difficult time. Please send my thoughts and prayers to everyone, including Annette and Tina.

Mike
Mike Meaney
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dear Barker family, I am so sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. He was always so kind to me and mine as our kids grew up together. I have special memories of my first teaching days and how much I loved your family. I still have a baby blanket Ànnette gave me when William was born, hopefully to be passed on. Such fond memories of early life in Marion. You are in my heart during these days ahead. May God hold you close as you hope for peace. Love each of you.
Mary-Lynn Goff Hammer
Friend
June 5, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Jack. He was a true friend to my dad Dean. Dad always looked forward to their weekend golf games. Deepest condolences to the family.
Michael Bales
Friend
June 5, 2021
Ron and Carol, I was sorry to hear of your father’s passing. I always enjoyed Ron’s stories about Jackie back in the Park Drive-in days.
Jim Moon
Neighbor
June 5, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I remember my dad taking me in the bank to see Mr. Barker. Nice man!! Take care & God Bless.
Joel Pugh
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
May God Bless your family in your time of sorrow. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering all of you and Jack today and always. Abby and I will remember Jack for his laughter and great stories. Thinking and praying for all of you.
Diane and Abby Killinger
Family
June 4, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shirley Spork
Friend
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jack. He was our go to banker for many years! He will be remembered for his friendly attitude, his winning smile and his quick wit. Family and friends, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Helen Vernon
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'll always remember the pool days when the kids were little, alot of fun. Jack was always so good to us. So sorry for your loss...my sympathy and prayer are with you
Brad Fry
June 4, 2021
Dear family,
Jackie was a very special man and will be missed by all. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Deepest condolences,
Danny and Kim Slemp
Danny and Kim Slemp
Friend
June 4, 2021
Mr Jackie was a wonderful man. He was always so jolly when you had to do business at the bank with him. He always loved talking about his family. He always spoke when ever he saw us and would ask hie the boys were. May God comfort each of you. Prayers and thoughts for each of you
Juanita Shields
Friend
June 4, 2021
You are in my prayers & thoughts. I worked with Jack at the Washington Ave Branch , Bank of Marion. May God be with you during your time of need, of such a sad time.
Betty A. Thomas
Friend
June 4, 2021
So very sorry to learn of the passing of Jackie. He was a good friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Our sincere condolences to the family and our prayers for you all.
Henry and Sylvia Freeman
Friend
June 3, 2021
Annette, I’m so sorry to hear about your Dads passing, I pray that God gives you comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time. God Bless You
Revonda Welch
Friend
June 3, 2021
What a wonderful friend he was to me for years help me out many times with the bank of Marion but not only that I knew him well before that was always a good friend I will miss him
Todd Wilson
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. I worked for him at the bank & he was hands down 1 of the best bosses I have ever had! He was definitely a character who always had a smile on. I know he will be missed greatly Prayers to you all.
Deborah Steele Evans
Friend
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results