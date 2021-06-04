Dear Barker family, I am so sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. He was always so kind to me and mine as our kids grew up together. I have special memories of my first teaching days and how much I loved your family. I still have a baby blanket Ànnette gave me when William was born, hopefully to be passed on. Such fond memories of early life in Marion. You are in my heart during these days ahead. May God hold you close as you hope for peace. Love each of you.

Mary-Lynn Goff Hammer Friend June 5, 2021