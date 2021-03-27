Menu
Jackie Lou Eades Cross
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
4997 Memorial Blvd
Kingsport, TN
Jackie Lou Eades Cross

KINGSPORT, Tenn.

Jackie Lou Eades Cross, born September 17, 1944, departed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Kingsport, Tenn. after a stroke. She was born in Bristol, Va. to Jack and Mattie Lou Eades.

Jackie worked at Alley's of Kingsport, Inc. for many years and was a past member of the D-B Quarterback Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Barbara Floyd and Judy Wolford.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Cross; daughters, Christina Hearn and Nicole Clay; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Chloe and Logan; and brother, Mike Eades; as well as six treasured nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday March 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to the Cross family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cross family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.