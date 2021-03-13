Jackie "J.R." White
April 6, 1953 - March 10, 2021
Jackie "J.R." White, 67, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn. He was born on April 6, 1953, a son of the late Roy Thomas White Jr. and Bessie Honaker White of Richlands, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Mutter; and one brother, John White.
J.R. retired from Pioneer Chevrolet, Abingdon, Va., after many years of service. He has a passion for working with his hands and tinkering with just about anything. He wore many hats being able to fix anything he come across. He collected and restored old furniture, antiques and enjoyed woodworking. J.R. especially loved the time he spent talking with his family and friends the most.
Jackie is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Bonita "Bonnie" White of Bristol, Va.; one sister, Anita Hagy and her husband, Roger, of Meadowview, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with pastor Eddie Gobble officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, Abingdon, Va., following the funeral service. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to American Heart Association
, VA Office, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Donations may also be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, East Tennessee Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902, in memory of his sister, Kay Mutter.
Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. J.R. and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee St., Bristol VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.