Jacqueline "Jackie" Keene
Jacqueline "Jackie" Keene, 92, peacefully passed away on December 30, 2021. Jackie was born on August 14, 1929, as the youngest of 10 children to Nannie Alice Wright Sutherland and Wade Hampton Sutherland.
She was raised in Haysi, Virginia, where she was a graduate of and a star basketball player for Haysi High School.
On December 23, 1948, she married Reece D. Keene in Pikeville, Kentucky. Reece and Jackie lived in Haysi (where Jackie taught school), West Jefferson, N.C. and Bristol, Va., before making their home in Oakwood, Virginia. She and Reece were wonderful parents of three children. For many years, she and Reece owned and operated Keene's Service Center and K&K Motors in Oakwood, until Reece's death in 1984. Jackie was a devoted Christian. She and Reece were founding members of Garden Baptist Mission, now Garden Baptist Church, an outreach of both the Vansant Baptist and Grundy Baptist Churches.
In addition to her parents and husband, preceding Jackie in death were son-in-law, Tony Ratliff and her nine siblings, brothers Henry, Brady, Woodrow, Boone, Fonso and Eli Sutherland and sisters, Zella Freedman, Gladys Sutherland and Helen Owens.
Survivors include her three children, Gary Reece Keene, and his wife, Carolyn, of Richlands, Pamela Jewel Ratliff of Rosedale, and Richard Craig (Rick) Keene, and his wife, Lori McCarney, of Honolulu, Hawaii; beloved grandsons, Travis Ratliff of Rosedale and Timothy Ratliff of Asheville, N.C.; precious great-granddaughter, Reese Elizabeth Ratliff, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends after 12 noon Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverends Brandon Estep, Jody Breeding and Jim Fuller officiating. Entombment will follow, alongside her husband, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum at Claypool Hill, Va. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Garden Baptist Church, P.O. Box 840, Oakwood, VA 24631.
A special thank you to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living, Richlands Home Health and Legacy Hospice for their care of her in the last phase of her wonderful life.
