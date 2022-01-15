Jacqueline Elaine Black Sensabaugh
Jacqueline Elaine Black Sensabaugh, 85, born on November 14, 1936, in Bristol, Tenn., was called home on January 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jacqueline graduated from Slater High School, where she was a homecoming queen, and met and married her high school sweetheart, Roy Douglas Sensabaugh Sr., who preceded her in death (2009). They were married 55 years.
Her career included Massengill Company and United Telephone Company, where she was one of the first African American operators in the Tri-Cities and later was promoted as an investigator within the company. She furthered her career and retired as a loan officer from First Investment Bank in Columbus, Ohio.
She was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Va., and a beloved long-term visitor of other churches in Ohio (Columbus Christian Center), Maryland (Connect Church), and Virginia (Fairview Baptist).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack E. Black, and Eloise Browning. She is survived by a brother, John E. Black, and sister, Sewilla L. Black of Ohio.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Roslyn D. Sensabaugh of Md.; son, Roy D. (Crystal) Sensabaugh Jr. of Va.; granddaughter, Kelly M. Sensabaugh of Ohio; grandson, Kyle L. (Annie) Sensabaugh of Va.; and two great-granddaughters, Penelope G. Sensabaugh and Maya E. Sensabaugh.
Jacqueline, or "Meme," as she was fondly called, was a loving and deeply devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved traveling, puzzles, and time spent with her friends and family, especially her great-granddaughters.
Memorial services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. Following CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to St. Jude's
Children Hospital.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.