James A. Mabe
January 16, 1930 - December 2, 2020
MARION, Va.
James A. Mabe, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.
James was ready to go, he was saved and loved the Lord, his family and his country. He proudly served in the Navy and Army in Korea and Vietnam. He made many friends during his 20 plus years at Merillat, where he never missed a day of work. When he wasn't serving or working, he loved to hunt and fish. James will be missed by his loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Ethel H. Mabe; grandson, Bradley Wayne Pruitt Jr.; three brothers and two sisters.
James is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lieselotte H. Mabe; daughters, Charlotte Levitt and husband, Gary, Nancy Hall and husband, Charles; son, James Robert Mabe, all of Marion, Va.; two grandchildren, James Robert Mabe Jr. and Adam Christopher Levitt; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks from the family to Hospice of Southwest Virginia.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va. 24354 with Blake Frazier officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety and Social Distancing Guidelines.
