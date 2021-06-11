James Chadwick "Chad" AdkinsJune 7, 1980 - June 9, 2021GLADE SPRING, Va.James Chadwick "Chad" Adkins, age 41, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Smyth County, Virginia, and was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Virginia, where he attended Patrick Henry High School.Chad worked as a plumber for a time, but the career he liked best was landscaping, as he loved the outdoors. He also liked to hunt and fish, and he was an avid fan of Patrick Henry High School sports. Chad's greatest love was his family.He was preceded in death by son, Cody Adkins; and his maternal grandparents, Stuart (Bus) and Betty Boyd Cullop. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Debra Cullop Rasnake and companion, Bill Thomas; fiancée, Michelle Scott Hall, and her two daughters, MaKayla and Emma Hall, whom he loved as his own; two sons, Jordyn Adkins, and Dakota Rector; one daughter, Samantha Adkins; one brother, Jon Adkins and wife, Mitzi Mullins Adkins; aunts and uncles, Jackie Thomas, Kyle (Doris) Cullop, Larry (Lori) Cullop, Cuba Thomas (Randy) Ruble, Kitzie (Betty) Cullop, and Jane Brown; nieces and nephews, Jarrett Adkins, Trinity Adkins, Madelyn Adkins, and Maycee Adkins; and three best friends, Anthony (Tank) Hagee, Lance Tolbert, and Chad Mann.A memorial service will be planned at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting financial support to assist with Chad's funeral expenses.The family of James Chadwick (Chad) Adkins is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.Farris Funeral Service427 East Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210