James Willis Anderson Jr.
December 8, 1960 - March 7, 2021
MARION, Va.
James Willis Anderson Jr., age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
James was born in Rockville, Md., on December 8, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Anderson Sr. and Rebecca Sturgill Anderson, and a half-brother, Kenneth Wayne Sturgill.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Anderson; three children, James W. Anderson III and wife, Carmen, Gregory Wayne Anderson, and Cassandra M. Cowan; brother, James William Anderson; grandchildren, Jalynn, Kalynn, Gregory, Sadie, Madelynn, and Damian; and a niece, Diamond Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Adam Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral chapel. Private interment will be held at Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Anderson family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.