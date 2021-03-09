Menu
James Willis Anderson Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
James Willis Anderson Jr.

December 8, 1960 - March 7, 2021

MARION, Va.

James Willis Anderson Jr., age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

James was born in Rockville, Md., on December 8, 1960. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Anderson Sr. and Rebecca Sturgill Anderson, and a half-brother, Kenneth Wayne Sturgill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Anderson; three children, James W. Anderson III and wife, Carmen, Gregory Wayne Anderson, and Cassandra M. Cowan; brother, James William Anderson; grandchildren, Jalynn, Kalynn, Gregory, Sadie, Madelynn, and Damian; and a niece, Diamond Anderson.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Adam Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral chapel. Private interment will be held at Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Anderson family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Mar
10
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hate hearing this about Willie. He was a good friend and we worked and bowled many nights at Hurricane Bowl. Prayers for Barbara and the kids

James Hunt
March 25, 2021
Willie and Ann were good friends of mine throughout high schools.
Mary Sadler Gillespie
Friend
March 12, 2021
Diamond I am so sorry for your hurt. May God give you comfort and peace.
Connie Harris
Friend
March 8, 2021
