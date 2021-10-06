James Edward Arnold
September 11, 1952 - October 2, 2021
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Mr. James Edward Arnold, 69, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn. He was born on September 11, 1952, to the late Millard Clayton and Mary Rowe Arnold in Abingdon, Va.
Mr. Arnold retired from the United States Marine Corp after 20 years of service to his country. He cherished his family and was a member of the Restoration Church in Bristol, Tenn.
He is survived by one daughter, Jessica (Justin) Terry; one son, James "Jamie" Arnold; three brothers, Millard Clayton Arnold Jr., John Wayne Arnold, and Roy Allen Arnold; six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tenn., with the Rev. Justin Terry officiating.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com
,
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Arnold.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.