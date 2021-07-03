James Clinton Ashley
April 24, 1937 - June 25, 2021
Born in Bristol, Virginia, on April 24, 1937, James C. Ashley grew up and attended school on the Tennessee side of town. His parents, Emmett and Vendeta, had deep roots in western North Carolina and southwest Virginia. Known as "Jimmy" to early teachers and forever at class reunions, he was otherwise known informally as "Jim." He graduated as salutatorian from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1955. Jim married his high-school sweetheart Ann Dishner in 1958. They finished their undergraduate degrees at UT-K in 1959: Ann with a B.S. in Business, Jim with a B.S. in Engineering Physics and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Chemical Corps. After delaying active duty to continue graduate work at UT, he graduated with a Ph.D. in Physics in 1963 and with a young daughter, Jennifer (born 1961). He was assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where he worked on projects for the Marshall Space Flight Center, completing military service as a Captain in 1968. He and Ann returned to Knoxville in 1965 and with another young daughter, Elizabeth (born 1965) to begin work at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, starting in the Health Physics Division. His focus across his ORNL career was on the general area of interaction of charged particles with matter. Jim retired from ORNL in 1996 with over 80 open-literature publications. He was inducted into the Sigmi Xi, Tau Beta Pi, and Phi Kappa Phi academic honoraries. Jim was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Even before retirement, Jim actively participated in Ann's decorative arts career. He helped prepare materials for painting and did weekend duty at the Ashley-Elliott Gallery in the Candy Factory. After retiring from ORNL, he became a more active participant in Ann's arts and craft shows, traveling across Pennsylvania and New England. These trips were a source of immense satisfaction to both Jim and Ann. Other late-in-life discoveries were fried green tomatoes and yoga. He sampled the former when they appeared on the menu; he practiced yoga with various generous and thoughtful teachers at the YMCA. Besides his love of these things, Jim also had a yen for ice cream and good Irish butter; rope belts as an occasional sartorial accessory; classical music (his family thought WUOT-FM should have been renamed "WJIM"); and duct tape, both for fashion as well as multiple practical uses.
Of the six siblings in his multigenerational family, Jim is survived by David Ashley of the Chattanooga area. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Col. Paul Ashley, Kappi A.Rupp, Joseph Ashley, and Mary A. Allison. He is also survived by his wife, Ann Dishner Ashley; daughter, Jennifer L. Ashley-McCall (Jack (Nick) McCall); daughter, Elizabeth Alison Loudermilk (Jeff Loudermilk); and beloved granddaughter, Margaret A. McCall and fiancé, Sean McEahern, and his bonus grandsons, Brandon and Clay Loudermilk.
Quiet, soft-spoken, and thoughtful, Jim was nevertheless a man who knew how to do things exactly the "right" way. (Just ask his daughters.) He also was a man who enjoyed the simple gifts: of a well-painted and lacquered piece of folk art; of a well-running and finely tuned car motor; of a wealth of magazines, novels and books (his reading tastes were incredibly eclectic); of the joy of his granddaughter's laughter at his notes to her and homemade puppets; and of just sitting on his back porch with his family, enjoying a meal and conversation, during a time and a year late in his life when travels were few and far-between.
A celebration of life will follow later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim's memory to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Development Office, P.O. Box 360, Knoxville, TN 37901 (online at www.knoxvillesymphony.com/support-the-orchestra/donate-now/
), or Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 (online at www.messiahknoxville.org
). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Cremation Options, Inc.
P.O.Box 31721, Knoxville, TN 37930
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.