James Authur Pickard, age 78, of Floyd, Va., went to see his Saviour on Tuesday October 27, 2020.
He was born in Lakeland, Florida, on November 26, 1941, where he lived most of his life. After graduating from Travecca Nazarene University, he met and married Lorretta Kay Knight in 1964. They were happily married 54 years until her untimely death in 2018. For almost 35 years he worked at the Publix Warehouse in Lakeland, Florida. He enjoyed participating in Civil War reenactments, playing the guitar, swimming, walking, photography, and playing with children. He was goofy and had an array of silly faces.
Authur was a lay preacher in the Church of the Nazarene for many years. His mission trips allowed him to view God's beautiful world. He loved looking at covered bridges, water mills and nature, especially waterfalls and trees. Authur was an active member of the Faith Wesleyan Church and spread the love of God through his jail ministry. For the last two years he attended County Line Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorretta; his sister, Judy McCall; and his parents, Charles and Julia Helen (Collins) Pickard. Survivors include his brother, Charles S Pickard Jr.; two sisters, Penelope (Michael) Miller and Mary McNeil; one sister-in-law, Linda Weckle; one daughter, Sharon (John) Bush and their sons, JD and Zachary; three goddaughters, Sarah Sumner, and Heather and Jessica Tuck and their children, all of central Florida; and his son, Jim (Robin) Pickard and granddaughter, Katie of Floyd. Authur also has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a large church family.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 241 Gallimore Ln. NE, Floyd, VA 24091, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with the Reverend John O'Donnell officiating. An additional service will be held in Florida at a later date. The memorial may also be attended virtually via the church's Facebook live. https://www.facebook.com/gracebaptistfloyd/
