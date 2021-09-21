USS Nautilus SSN-571 shipmates, their families and alumni call to attention to James H "Bubba" Braswell and his service to our country, U.S. Navy and to USS Nautilus SSN-571. Bubba´s passing into Eternal Patrol has been shared with his shipmates and recorded in the log book kept by the Nautilus Alumni Association.. Bubba , your duty is complete sir. Let us take up your oar. 'For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.' Romans 8:38-39 Fraternally, NAAI Chaplain John Anderson

John L Anderson November 2, 2021