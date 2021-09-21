Menu
James Dean Church
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
James Dean Church

June 18, 1957 - September 17, 2021

James Dean Church, age 64, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September, 17, 2021. James was a kind-hearted people-person who never knew a stranger. He enjoyed working on his farm and fishing, but his most joyful moments were spent with his grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Church and Ocie Church; and his sister, Teresa Church.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judy Church; daughter, Traci Boardwine (Waylon); son, James Church (Chelsey); three grandchildren, Conner Boardwine, Caleb Boardwine, and one on the way; one brother, Mike Church (Debbie); three sisters, Kathy Best (Bruce), Peggy Church (Tim Bauder), and Vicki Church; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Caleb Holman officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. 24210.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of James Dean Church is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
12:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
Brother we will miss you and you and TBone are back together again I love y´all and will always miss y´all brothers god bless y´all
Wayne warren
September 22, 2021
