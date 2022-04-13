James Worley Clapp
August 7, 1937 - April 11, 2022
SALTVILLE, Va.
James "Jim" Worley Clapp, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Saltville. Throughout his work career he was employed by Olin Mathison Corporation, Kerns Bakery, and Dana Corporation. He was a proud member of Quarry United Methodist Church. Jim was known for his love of making custom knives, golfing, and rabbit hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard "Buzz" Clapp and Ruth Worley Clapp.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Betty Clapp; his son, James A. "Tony" Clapp; daughter, Vickey Clapp; stepdaughters, Carolyn McVey and husband, Tim, and Tammy Jones and husband, Doug; four grandchildren, Shelly Norris, Lindsey McVey, Tanner Paschal and wife, Paula, and Trayton McVey and wife, Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Logan Norris, and Landry Norris; several cousins, and many dear friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Leonard Smith officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Old Section of the Elizabeth Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tanner Paschal, Trayton McVey, Phillip Hutton, Duane Hutton, Preston Brickey, and Rick Samuels. Honorary pallbearers are Gordon Blevins, Jim Hicks, Percy Lee, Bob Eastridge, Gary White, and his golf buddies.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Raymond Luchini, Dr. Mark, and all of the JMH Staff that cared for Jim during his stay.
