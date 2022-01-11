James Allen Cunningham
November 9, 1936 - January 9, 2022
James A. Cunningham, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Ballad Hospice House.
He was born on November 9, 1936, a son of the late James Henry and Kathleen Moore Cunningham, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a member of Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church. He was retired from Kerns Bakery, and worked in carpentry.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Ray Callahan Cunningham; and brothers, Jerry and John Cunningham. Survivors include his loving children, Lois Webster and husband, Gary, Steven Cunningham and wife, Agnes, and Matthew Cunningham and wife, Shaun; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy Young and Jack Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Rooty Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Stanley. Pallbearers will be Christopher Trent, Jacob Leonard, Matthew Cunningham, Chris Trent, Michael Cunningham, Brandon Phillips, Jonathan and Nathaniel Shepherd. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 11, 2022.