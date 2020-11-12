James "Jim" D. Haulsee
November 17, 1940 - November 10, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
James "Jim" D. Haulsee, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 17, 1940, in Rural Retreat, Va., to the late Aubrey Ray and Treva Boyer Haulsee. Jim was a Special Game Warden and Wildlife Biologist Assistant, retiring from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with 39 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Army and was a lifetime member of Marion V.F.W. Post #4667, holding the post of Commander for three years and District 9 Commander for two terms.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Ross; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Daisy P. Martin; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Rowland Sr. and Gerald Johnson.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanne Martin Haulsee of Chilhowie, Va.; his daughter, Velva Ross and husband, Don, of Flatridge, Va.; one granddaughter, Sarah Phipps and husband, Adam, of Big Stone Gap, Va.; one sister, Doris H. Rowland of Gray, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Baker Martin and wife, Lynn, of Volney, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Johnson of Chilhowie, Va., and Sue Johner and husband, Charlie, of Grant, Va.; one niece, Caroline Wilcox and husband, Ray, of Panama City Beach, Fla..; one nephew, Greg L. Wilson of Palatka, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; special niece and caregiver, Jenna Johnson of Chilhowie, Va.; and Eva and Oscar, his four legged buddies.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, 538 St. James Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319, with Pastor Frank Branson and Pastor Jonathan Stamper officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chilhowie Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 5012, Chilhowie, VA 24319
. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.