James Odell "Jim" Davenport
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
James "Jim" Odell Davenport

March 21, 1940 - March 16, 2022

James "Jim" Davenport, 81, passed away on March 16, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol in Blountville, Tenn.

He was born on March 21, 1940, to the late H.R. and Lear Field Davenport. He was retired from Ball Corporation and Tri City Security. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harvey, Earl, and Coolidge; and two sisters, Mildred Smith and Bonnie Thompson.

He is survived by his son, J.D. and wife, Almeda; two grandchildren, Adam and Alexis; great-granddaughter, Gracie Ann Davenport; three brothers, Wayne, Coy, and Billy; sister, Jean Allison; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Alvin Davenport; and special friend and caregiver, Brenda Horne.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Allison officiating.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Davenport.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Frost Funeral Home
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
