James "Jim" Odell Davenport
March 21, 1940 - March 16, 2022
James "Jim" Davenport, 81, passed away on March 16, 2022, at The Waters of Bristol in Blountville, Tenn.
He was born on March 21, 1940, to the late H.R. and Lear Field Davenport. He was retired from Ball Corporation and Tri City Security. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harvey, Earl, and Coolidge; and two sisters, Mildred Smith and Bonnie Thompson.
He is survived by his son, J.D. and wife, Almeda; two grandchildren, Adam and Alexis; great-granddaughter, Gracie Ann Davenport; three brothers, Wayne, Coy, and Billy; sister, Jean Allison; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Alvin Davenport; and special friend and caregiver, Brenda Horne.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dale Allison officiating.
