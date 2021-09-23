Menu
James Henry Davis Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
James Henry Davis Jr.

March 30, 1936 - September 20, 2021

James Henry Davis Jr., age 85, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1936, a son of the late James H. Davis Sr. and Flora Counts Davis, and he has lived most of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Davis honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, with 41 years of service.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters. Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 61 years, Emma D. Davis; sons, James "Jamie" Henry Davis III and wife, Kristy, Matthew Lee Davis and wife, Kimberly; grandchildren, Emmalyn Davis and Easton Davis; brother, Jerry D. Davis.

A graveside service for Mr. Davis will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 in Weaver Cemetery with Pastor Richard Baker and Jason Murray officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
