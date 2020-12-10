James Woodrow Davis
James Woodrow Davis, 78, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Ballad Health Hospice House.
He was born in New York City, a son of the late Woodrow and Beulah Carpender Davis.
James was a proud veteran, who served his country in the United States Army. He was also a diligent worker, employed as a machinist with Reynolds Metals Company (now Ball Corporation) for 32 years before his retirement. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one niece, Missy Venable.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Smith Davis; son, John Davis and his wife, Beth; sisters, Anita Venable of Macon, Ga. and Myra Lively of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Sydney Fleenor and husband, Matt, Jacob Davis, and Brandon Davis; great-grandchild, Carden Fleenor; and nieces, Patty Venable and Barbara Venable.
The family of James Davis will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. He will be interred the following day in a private ceremony at Mountain Home National Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tim Hall. Those acting as pallbearers are Jerry Bacon, Jacob Davis, Brandon Davis, Matt Fleenor, and Corey Lane.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Davis Family. (423) 282-1521.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.