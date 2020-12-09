Menu
James Randolph Dixon
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
James Randolph Dixon

June 7, 1935 - December 7, 2020

WYTHEVILLE, Va.

James Randolph Dixon, age 85, passed away on December 7, 2020, and is now in JEHOVAH GOD'S memory awaiting the resurrection under the Kingdom Rule.

James was born in Hampton, West Virginia to the late Randolph and Hazel Johnson Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Deyweng Dixon; and siblings Anna Goins, LaEunice Dixon, Clara Mae Holt, Pauline Bradley, George Dixon, William "Bill" Dixon, and Henry MacArthur "Mac" Dixon.

James dedicated his life to JEHOVAH GOD and was baptized in July 2004. He attended meetings with JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES at the Kingdom Hall in Wytheville, Va. He was a hardworking man, that spent most of his life farming and cutting timber. He had a passion for his work, and all of his animals. James was an avid hunter, and especially enjoyed rabbit hunting with his dogs. Most of all he was a family man and was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ruth Dixon; three children, James "Jay" Odell Dixon of Rural Retreat, James R. Dixon Jr. and wife, Jo Ann, of Bastian, and Quentina "Tina" Dixon Russell and husband, D.H. of Rural Retreat; sister, Delores Poindexter of Roanoke; five grandchildren, and nieces, nephews.

Virtual memorial services will be held via Zoom, on Sunday December 13, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Zoom number is 2766206001 and the password is 0001914.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dixon family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Memorial service
1:45p.m.
Virtual - Zoom number is 2766206001 and the password is 0001914
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to send my and my family's condolences to my cousin's and my aunt. I know how much it hurts to lose a parent and I am praying for all of you now. RIP Uncle Jimmy.
Tia Dixon
Family
December 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dixon Family
Family
December 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carla Grier
Family
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss, know that my thoughts are with you.
Barbara Edmonds
December 13, 2020
We are sorry for your loss and look forward to seeing James tomorrow
Terry and shirley moore
December 10, 2020
An humble man who will be truly missed by all but especially by his congregation family.
Margaret Bowles
Friend
December 10, 2020
Will be thinking of you as we so often do. Love and prayers, Betty
Betty Blevins
December 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. James and I had some good conversations after the meeting in wytheville. I really looked forward to these talks. He was a very special person.
Marie Burton
December 9, 2020
Rest in peace
Lynn Dixon-Collins
Family
December 9, 2020
Your loss is our loss and we send you our heartfelt love and prayers .
Sandy Smith.and Chrissy and Kathy
December 9, 2020
