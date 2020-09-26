James "Jim" Douglas Gilley
November 6, 1946 - September 23, 2020
James "Jim" Douglas Gilley, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was born November 6, 1946 in Abingdon, Va., a son of the late John D. and Mabel Callahan Gilley. He was retired from Dana Corp. and was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, Bluff City, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by aunts, Helen and Nellie Gilley; and uncle, Bob Gilley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Morrell Gilley; daughter, Rhonda Biggs and husband Kevin; son, Retired TSgt U.S. Air Force, Jamie C. Gilley and wife, Christi; grandchildren, Jessica Biggs, ANG SSgt Canyon Gilley, Jayden Gilley, MaKenna Gilley; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Alma Stophel.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jamie Ferguson and Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Shipley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamie C. Gilley, Canyon Gilley, Jayden Gilley, Eric Nixon, Ernie Cox and Caleb Patrick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, Building Fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd, Bluff City, TN 37618.
The services may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
: Event ID: WeaverFH Password: SJNYVF
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620