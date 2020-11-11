James "Ed" Edward Bevins
June 20, 1925 - November 9, 2020
James "Ed" Edward Bevins, age 95, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Lord and Savior on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Washington County, Va. on June 20, 1925, to the late James and Bertie Canter Bevins.
Ed was an employee at Valleydale for 35 years. He never met a stranger. Ed loved talking with people and was a kind, generous and loving man. He especially loved being around his family and friends.
Ed was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Through the years of his Christian life, he enjoyed his work at the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Toon Bevins; his second wife, Mary Sue Bevins; brother, George Bevins; sister, Margaret Denton; and grandson, Barry Bevins.
Ed is survived by his son, Billy "Bill" Bevins and wife, Gerry of Bristol, Va.; daughters, Linda Booher and husband, Steve of Abingdon, and Emma Hand of Jamestown, N.C.; four grandchildren, Melissa Hubbard, Brian Hand, Brenna Gillispie, and Sarah Flanagan; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with Dr. Austin Cook and Dr. Reggie Weems officiating.
A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary bearers will be former employees of Valleydale. Those attending are asked to meet at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service for a procession leaving for the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital and Bristol Rehab for the care given to our father while he was there.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of James Edward "Ed" Bevins is being cared for by the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.