James "Dean" Farmer Sr.
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
James "Dean" Farmer Sr.

November 23, 1945 - September 20, 2021

MARION, Va.

James "Dean" Farmer Sr., age 75, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Marion.

Dean was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late John and Ruth Farmer and was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Hagy and his daughter, Deanna Farmer Johnson.

Survivors include his son, James Dean Farmer Jr. and wife, Angie; his daughter, Leigh Ann Burnett and husband, John; grandchildren, Tesla Scott and husband, Gary, Leutisha Nelson and husband, Walter, Brandon Farmer, and Austin Farmer; brothers, Johnny Farmer and wife, Joyce, Lee Farmer and wife, Patty; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Dean Farmer. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, I will be praying for you and your family.
Chris Olinger
September 22, 2021
Prayers and thoughts for my cousins family as the grieve for the lost of their loved one .May God comfort each of the fsmily
Juanita Shields
September 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David/Jeannie Sutphin
Friend
September 21, 2021
So sorry to learn of Dean's passing, you all are in our thoughts and prayers
Dale Mercer
Friend
September 21, 2021
Lee and Patty, we are sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Jim and Iris Moon
Neighbor
September 21, 2021
