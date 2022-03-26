James Alfred Fields Jr.
March 29, 1939 - March 24, 2022
LEBANON, Va.
James "Jimmy" Alfred Fields Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his family by his side.
Jimmy was born on March 29, 1939. Jimmy was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Mount Olive Christian Church. He worked at the Beaumont School for Boys, Bristol Tennessee Police Department, and Virginia Department of Social Services before joining his father in business at Hansonville Repair Shop, where he worked for 48 years before retiring in 2016. He loved antique cars, car racing, and traveling, and in recent years traveled to Mexico, China, and Chile to visit his daughter and granddaughters on their work assignments abroad.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Sutton Fields; father, James A. Fields Sr.; mother, Merle Harrison Fields; stepmother, Austine M. Fields; and brother, Berkley Dean Fields.
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Sue Fields; brothers, Giles "Smokey" Fields and wife, Wanda, Jackie Combs and wife, Brenda, Frank "Shorty" Combs and wife, Linda, Ronnie "Buck" Combs and wife, Diane, and Berton Combs and wife, Barbara; sister, Eva Kate Combs; granddaughters, Rosemary Geib, Sophia Geib, and Catherine Grace Fields; and his friend and companion, Judy Williams.
A special thanks to the nursing staff on Three East at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center and the nursing staff at Ballad Health Hospice House of Bristol.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Combs-Hess Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Bill Price officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
A private committal service will be held. The funeral service will be livestreamed on our Combs-Hess Facebook Page, Sunday at 7 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Combs, Danny Asbury, Joe Asbury, Kevin Combs, Jackie Gilbert, Joe Frank Harrison, Jerry Hawkins, Johnny Hoss, Robbie Kiser, and Haze Clark Jr., Larry Pruitt, Mitch Barton, Mickey Hoge, Mark Hutton, Joe Keene, Billy Fields, June Fields, Roger McCracken, Roger Morrison, William Couch, Eric Hurd, and Robbie Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Olive Christian Church, P.O. Box 847, Lebanon, VA 24266, Cleveland Lifesaving Crew, P.O. Box 129, Cleveland, VA 24225.
Expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page and our website www.chfunerals.com
.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Fields family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2022.