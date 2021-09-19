Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Dewayne "Jim" Gilbert
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
James "Jim" Dewayne Gilbert

June 7, 1940 - September 16, 2021

James "Jim" Dewayne Gilbert, age 81, of Abingdon, Va., left Johnston Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 16, 2021, to make his scheduled tee time with the angels.

A longtime resident of West Virginia, Jim never knew a stranger. He was everybody's friend and everyone he met enjoyed being around him. Jim served his country for six years during the Vietnam and Korean wars, serving both in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He also served his country for over thirty years as a CRNA while working as a travel nurse. During all of his years as a CRNA, his favorite job posting was at the V.A. hospital in Richmond, Va.

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Gilbert; and his brother, Jack Gilbert.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue Gilbert; two children, Suzi Reynolds (Eric) and Stephen Gilbert (Morgan); two grandchildren, Mollie "Peanut" Reynolds and Piper Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; many friends, and two furbabies, Sarah and Thor.

A memorial service will be held at Highlands Fellowship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. A visitation will be held at Highlands Fellowship from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Jack Starnes (Sue), Billy Starnes (Phyllis), Alan Starnes (Cherry), Randy Starnes (Twyla), Joy Lynch (David), Brenda Johnstone (Bill) and Faye Gardener (Glen) will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Highlands Veteran's Honor Guard, P.O. Box 303, Abingdon, Va. 24212.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by signing the online guestbook. The family of James "Jim" Dewayne Gilbert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276)623-2700

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Highlands Fellowship Church
22417 Watauga Road, Abingdon, VA
Sep
21
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Highlands Fellowship Church
22417 Watauga Road, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Prayers for the family. I worked many years at RCMC with Jim and know he will be greatly missed.
Judy Meadows
Work
September 19, 2021
Jim was like a father to me. He was a very special person who cared for everyone.
Jimmy Warren
Family
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results