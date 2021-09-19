James "Jim" Dewayne GilbertJune 7, 1940 - September 16, 2021James "Jim" Dewayne Gilbert, age 81, of Abingdon, Va., left Johnston Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 16, 2021, to make his scheduled tee time with the angels.A longtime resident of West Virginia, Jim never knew a stranger. He was everybody's friend and everyone he met enjoyed being around him. Jim served his country for six years during the Vietnam and Korean wars, serving both in the United States Army and the United States Air Force. He also served his country for over thirty years as a CRNA while working as a travel nurse. During all of his years as a CRNA, his favorite job posting was at the V.A. hospital in Richmond, Va.In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Gilbert; and his brother, Jack Gilbert.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue Gilbert; two children, Suzi Reynolds (Eric) and Stephen Gilbert (Morgan); two grandchildren, Mollie "Peanut" Reynolds and Piper Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; many friends, and two furbabies, Sarah and Thor.A memorial service will be held at Highlands Fellowship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. A visitation will be held at Highlands Fellowship from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Jack Starnes (Sue), Billy Starnes (Phyllis), Alan Starnes (Cherry), Randy Starnes (Twyla), Joy Lynch (David), Brenda Johnstone (Bill) and Faye Gardener (Glen) will serve as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Highlands Veteran's Honor Guard, P.O. Box 303, Abingdon, Va. 24212.Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by signing the online guestbook. The family of James "Jim" Dewayne Gilbert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276)623-2700Farris Funeral Service