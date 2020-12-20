Menu
James Rollin Green
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN
James Rollin Green

September 10, 1934 - December 15, 2020

James Rollin Green moved into a deeper understanding of God's grace on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Born on September 10, 1934, in Johnson City, Tenn., he became a pastor in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1959. He served at Norwood and Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville, Tenn., Grove in Radford, Va., State Street in Bristol, Va., and First in Maryville, Tenn.; as well as serving as District Superintendent and on boards of Ordained Ministry, Pensions, Trustees of Conference Colleges, Council on Ministries, Council on Finance and Administration, Commission on Status and Role of Women, and the Pastoral Counseling Center.

He was a delegate at the Jurisdictional and General Conferences. He shared his faith in numerous community endeavors. His guiding theological voices were John and Charles Wesley, Karl Barth, N.T. Wright, Marcus J. Borg, and several contemporary theologians and exegetes (both male and female) who showed their love for God through their thinking, writing, teaching, and witnessing. The book that he never tired of attempting to understand, preach and apply was the Holy Bible.

He was preceded in death by parents, William McKinley and Edith Hammer Green; and brother, Bob McDaniel Green. He is succeeded by his beloved and gifted wife of 53 years, Carol Elizabeth Rugh Green; and sons, Peter McKinley Green and Christopher Matthew Green. He would say they were constant sources of pride and joy as they make their way in the artistic and technological worlds. He is also survived by his brother's family, McBryan, Sharon, Deborah, Lisa, Daniel, and David Green.

Celebration of Life events are forthcoming. Consider donations to Good Neighbors or Family Promise of Maryville, Tenn., Alzheimer's, Tenn. www.alzTennessee.org or Green Meadow United Methodist Church of Alcoa, Tenn.

Services by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home of Maryville, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.