James Edgar "Ed" Grinstead
MARION, Va.
James Edgar "Ed" Grinstead, 74, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kelly and Helen Reedy Grinstead.
Ed being a Vietnam veteran was very proud of his U.S. Army service. He was a member of the Marion VFW Post 4667. Ed loved hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Irene Grinstead; two daughters, Tina Terry and husband, Brian, and Becky Terry and husband, Kevin; three grandchildren, Emily Wilson and husband, Dakota, Kailey Terry, and Kade Terry; one great-grandson, Dawson Wilson; three brothers, John Grinstead and wife, Sue, Bobby Grinstead and wife, Cathy, and Tim Grinstead; one sister, Teresa Gore and husband, Robert; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Chilhowie Christian Church with the Rev. Frank Branson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. James cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Grinstead Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.