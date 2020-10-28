James H. Gill
February 17, 1942 - October 24, 2020
GLADE SPRINGS, Va.
James H. Gill "Jimmy", passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home with the service following at 1 p.m. with pastor Jeff Stout officiating. A committal service will follow to Sunset Memorial Park in Mountain City, Tenn.
Serving as pallbearers will be Highlands Fellowship Men's Group.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gill.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.