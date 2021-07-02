James "Ernie" Harrison
May 1, 1935 - June 26, 2021
KINGSPORT, Tenn.
James Ernest "Ernie" Harrison, 86, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his current home in Blountville.
Ernie was born on May 1, 1935, residing most of his life in Kingsport. He was an U.S. Army veteran of 4 years and 5 years with the Air Force as an aircraft technician. Afterwards, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of New Grace Baptist church in Bristol.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Harrison of Ind., and Nell Rector of Kingsport; brother, J.L. (Tookie) Harrison of Fairmount, Ind.; and sister, Pat (Harry) Wilson of Kingsport.
Ernie leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Louise Holt Harrison; their beloved dog, Lu Lu; son, James H. Harrison of Ledgard, Conn., Todd and Tina Godsey; granddaughter, Amber and husband, Bart McMillin and granddaughter, Livy; niece, Pam (Wilson) Bailey; nephew, Jeff Wilson; and special friend and helper, Donna Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sam Haynes of New Grace Baptist Church officiating and with Ernie's nephew, the Rev. Jeff Wilson providing words of comfort to family and friends.
Military Honors will be conducted by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3, and Gate City Post #265.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes
117 Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 2, 2021.