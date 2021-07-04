James Ervin "Jack" HarrisonApril 11, 1927 - June 28, 2021HOUSTON, TexasJames Ervin "Jack" Harrison, age 94, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, after a lingering illness. He was born on April 11, 1927, in Hansonville, Virginia, to the late Rolce Bolivar and Mertie Tignor Harrison.Jack proudly served his country in his career with the United States Air Force, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement, he moved to Houston, Texas to be near his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Mabel Lois Huddler Harrison; four brothers, Giles, Curtis, Harold, and Paul; and three sisters, Gaynelle Harrison, Lucille Wann, and Gladys Nash Lee. Jack is survived by his son, Gary Harrison and beloved friend, Jody Newhouse; grandson, Kyle; great-granddaughter, Lyra Jane; two sisters, Marie Harrison Hall, and Peggy Harrison Rodefer; and 14 nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A committal service with full military honors will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.The family of James Ervin "Jack" Harrison is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).Farris Funeral Service427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210