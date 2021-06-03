James D. Hatcher went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021.
James was born on January 15, 1949, to James Hatcher Sr. and Drucilla Hatcher. James was a wonderful father and husband who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the local lakes and taking trips to the beach. He was also a avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed by K-VA-T as a truck driver for 27 years and was a well respected co worker.
James was proceeded in death by his father, James Hatcher Sr.; mother Ducilla Hatcher; sisters, Lily Hatcher, Evelyn Tabor, and Alma Scott; and nephews, Clayton Johnson, Randy Scott and Dennis Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Hatcher; sons, Kevin and Tyrone Hatcher; sisters, Hansel Hatcher, Joann Tabor and Annie Mae Black; grandson, Jaymes Roberson. and several nieces, nephews and one uncle.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.