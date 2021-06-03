James D. Hatcher



James D. Hatcher went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021.



James was born on January 15, 1949, to James Hatcher Sr. and Drucilla Hatcher. James was a wonderful father and husband who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the local lakes and taking trips to the beach. He was also a avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed by K-VA-T as a truck driver for 27 years and was a well respected co worker.



James was proceeded in death by his father, James Hatcher Sr.; mother Ducilla Hatcher; sisters, Lily Hatcher, Evelyn Tabor, and Alma Scott; and nephews, Clayton Johnson, Randy Scott and Dennis Scott.



He is survived by his wife, Janice Hatcher; sons, Kevin and Tyrone Hatcher; sisters, Hansel Hatcher, Joann Tabor and Annie Mae Black; grandson, Jaymes Roberson. and several nieces, nephews and one uncle.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.