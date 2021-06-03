Menu
James D. Hatcher
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
James D. Hatcher

James D. Hatcher went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021.

James was born on January 15, 1949, to James Hatcher Sr. and Drucilla Hatcher. James was a wonderful father and husband who loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed the local lakes and taking trips to the beach. He was also a avid hunter and fisherman. He was employed by K-VA-T as a truck driver for 27 years and was a well respected co worker.

James was proceeded in death by his father, James Hatcher Sr.; mother Ducilla Hatcher; sisters, Lily Hatcher, Evelyn Tabor, and Alma Scott; and nephews, Clayton Johnson, Randy Scott and Dennis Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Hatcher; sons, Kevin and Tyrone Hatcher; sisters, Hansel Hatcher, Joann Tabor and Annie Mae Black; grandson, Jaymes Roberson. and several nieces, nephews and one uncle.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City, Tenn., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Grace Temple Eternal Life Center in Johnson City
TN
Just heard this. I loved James! He worked for me many years. Lot's of fond memories. Praying for the family.
Gene Kistner
Work
June 19, 2021
We send our heartfelt sympathy to the family. He was a kind and caring man. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.
Robert Leonard
June 5, 2021
My dad worked with Mr. Hatcher for several years and I heard many stories about his "old buddy Stop Sign," so I always felt like he was my friend too. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Melanie Fleenor
Other
June 4, 2021
He was a very good friend. I will miss his my visits to Food City on Euclid. Prayers for his family
Margaret Tolbert
Work
June 3, 2021
We lost a true friend, Stop Sign was a great guy!! Will truly miss him
Mitchel Greer
Friend
June 3, 2021
June aways welcomed me in his house. He was a great human.
Tammy Prindle
Friend
June 3, 2021
So many prayers for the family. Rest in peace Uncle June. Love you always and forever. Special blessings to you Aunt Janice forever love you and your sons
Evelyn Bennett
Family
June 3, 2021
