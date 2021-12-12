Menu
James A. "Jim" Hurley
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
James A. "Jim" Hurley

July 23, 1947 - December 9, 2021

James A. "Jim" Hurley, age 74, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 23, 1947, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Chester and Nora Powers Hurley.

Jim lived most of his life in the Bristol area and was a retired electrical engineer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Doris Bryson.

Survivors include his sons, Allen Hurley and wife, Veronica, and Rick Hurley and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Noah and Jazmin Hurley, and Grant and Macy Hurley; sister, Brenda Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
Allen and Rick, so sorry to hear about the passing of your dad. You both are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kim Simerly Hoffnung
December 13, 2021
Terri and Jeff Gregory
December 12, 2021
