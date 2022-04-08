James Preston Kane
September 3, 1955 - April 3, 2022
James Preston "Tommy" Kane, born on September 3, 1955, to Alvin Hagan Kane Sr. and Doris Alexander Kane of Gate City, Virginia, departed life on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Valdora "Val" White Kane.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mount Carmel Gospel Church, 100 E. State Street, Bristol, Tenn., with the Reverend William Hampton officiating with repass to follow. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Please visit www.weaverfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 8, 2022.