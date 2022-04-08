Menu
James Preston Kane
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 11 2022
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Mount Carmel Gospel Church
James Preston Kane

September 3, 1955 - April 3, 2022

James Preston "Tommy" Kane, born on September 3, 1955, to Alvin Hagan Kane Sr. and Doris Alexander Kane of Gate City, Virginia, departed life on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Valdora "Val" White Kane.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mount Carmel Gospel Church, 100 E. State Street, Bristol, Tenn., with the Reverend William Hampton officiating with repass to follow. The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Please visit www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 8, 2022.
