James "Jim" Mabe
April 30, 1955 - April 10, 2022
SMYTH COUNTY, Va.
James "Jim" Mabe passed away on April 10, 2022, at the age of 66, in Abingdon, Virginia. Jim left this world with his wife, daughters and brothers-in-law by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on April 30, 1955, Jim was a graduate of Fort Chiswell High School, class of 1973. He worked in radio for over 30 years, but spent the majority of his career as the host of the More Music Morning Show on 93.9 FM94. He also played in many local bands, making a name for himself as a musician as a teenager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Easter Mabe; sister, Janie Mabe; and father and mother-in-law, WR and Evangeline Humphreys.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Annette Mabe; daughters, Kaci Willis and husband, Jon, of Beaufort, S.C., Stacey Burton and partner, Jesse Blevins, of Roanoke, Va., and Jenny Mabe of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Caleb, Jaden, Noah, Laine, Avery, Archer and Gunner; brother, Gerald Mabe and wife, Kathy; brothers-in-law, Troy Humphreys, and Curtis Humphreys and wife, Lisa; sister, Bonnie Lindamood; a niece and nephew; great-nephews, and the many listeners of his show, as well as his radio station family and the countless honorary children and grandchildren Jim and Annette welcomed into their home every day over the last 30 years, who meant a great deal to him.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Burial will be private at Asbury Cemetery, Wythe County, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's honor may be made to the SALGI Esophegeal Cancer Research Foundation at P.O. Box 1912, East Greenwich RI 02818 or www.salgi.org
.
To share memories of Jim Mabe, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Jim's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 12, 2022.