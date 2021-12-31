Menu
James Wayne Meade
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
James Wayne Meade

November 4, 1939 - December 29, 2021

James Wayne Meade, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Lakebridge, A Waters Community in Johnson City, Tenn.

He was born on November 4, 1939, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Guy and Beulah Keesee Meade. Wayne was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was owner/operator of Meade's Greenhouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Wayne Wampler Meade; sons, Lynn Meade and Randy Meade; and a granddaughter, Tanya Meade.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Nelson and husband, Robbie; sons, James Wayne Meade, II and Charlie Meade and Patsy Leonard; grandchildren, Mindy Wilborn USAF and husband, Cory, Trent Nelson and Reece Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Trey Hodge, Donnie Moore, Elyssa Wilborn and Harlie Wilborn.

A graveside service for Mr. Meade will be held 12 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Eastern Heights Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Ketron officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.