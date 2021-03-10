Menu
James Howard Melvin
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
James Howard Melvin

James Howard Melvin, 74, of Mechanicsburg, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 24, 1946, in Pearisburg, Va., the son of the late Edward William and Edith Durham Melvin.

He was a devout Christian father that made sure his family was always in church. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He retired from VDOT. He had a huge sense of humor and loved to aggravate and pick on his girls. He enjoyed flea marketing. He enjoyed coon hunting with his nephew and especially loved his coon dog "Ann". He enjoyed being with his family and watching the kids play and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Melvin.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 8 years, Connie Sue Melvin; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Jacob Stevers, Hope and William Durr, Jessica Semones, and Tammy Swanson; stepdaughters, Rhonda and Jamie Woods and Stephanie and James Alley; grandchildren, Kimber Wingo, River Wingo, James H. Stevers, Dianna Stevers, Vivian Durr, Gabrielle Ricks, Olivia Melvin, Reese Alley, Cherish Thompson, Chasity Woods, Noah Hale, Cherish Hale, and Brittany Laugherty; eight great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Patty and Bobby Chandler, Nancy Melvin, and Kathy Boyd; sister-in-law, Linda Melvin; special friend, Packy Morehead; and several nieces, nephews and friends, too many to list.

Strictly following the current Covid-19 restrictions and mandates, masks are required and social distancing enforced throughout all services. The family received friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, from 5 until 7 p.m. A public graveside service was held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery, the Rev. Nathan Walters officiated.

The Melvin family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Mar
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. Prayers for comfort and peace.
Lydia French
Friend
March 3, 2021
Patty so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in this time. Love and prayers for you all.
dickie strock
Family
March 3, 2021
To the Melvin Family, So sorry to hear about Jimmy. I remember him as we were growing up. He was always so nice and seen him at many family funerals. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christine Bouldin Mullins
Friend
March 2, 2021
So sorry for all of the family. Love and prayers for each of you.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Friend
March 2, 2021
To the family of Jimmy Melvin,
Patty, I know you all have Prayed for so long for Jimmy's healing and we have joined with you in Prayer but I believe God has determined that he has suffered long enough and it is now time for him to speak to Jimmy and tell him to do what the song the young lady sang so beautifully says, "son, your work on earth is done" its time to join your loved ones on the other side. It is so hard to part and we are still reeling from our dear brothers passing two years ago, but knowing where they are and who they are with now makes it easier to bear. So grieve for him and weep for him but thank God for the time you had with him and know it is only for a little while!
We love you, the children and grandson of the late Carson and May Ferrell Vencill. Marie Vencill Wyrick Jones, Helen Vencill Custalow (Leon), Jerry Vencill, Michael Vencille (Lisa)
Helen Vencill Custalow
Family
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Always enjoyed working with Jimmy at VDOT.
Barry tickle
Coworker
March 1, 2021
