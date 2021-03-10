James Howard Melvin
James Howard Melvin, 74, of Mechanicsburg, Va., went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 24, 1946, in Pearisburg, Va., the son of the late Edward William and Edith Durham Melvin.
He was a devout Christian father that made sure his family was always in church. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He retired from VDOT. He had a huge sense of humor and loved to aggravate and pick on his girls. He enjoyed flea marketing. He enjoyed coon hunting with his nephew and especially loved his coon dog "Ann". He enjoyed being with his family and watching the kids play and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Melvin.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 8 years, Connie Sue Melvin; his daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Jacob Stevers, Hope and William Durr, Jessica Semones, and Tammy Swanson; stepdaughters, Rhonda and Jamie Woods and Stephanie and James Alley; grandchildren, Kimber Wingo, River Wingo, James H. Stevers, Dianna Stevers, Vivian Durr, Gabrielle Ricks, Olivia Melvin, Reese Alley, Cherish Thompson, Chasity Woods, Noah Hale, Cherish Hale, and Brittany Laugherty; eight great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Patty and Bobby Chandler, Nancy Melvin, and Kathy Boyd; sister-in-law, Linda Melvin; special friend, Packy Morehead; and several nieces, nephews and friends, too many to list.
Strictly following the current Covid-19 restrictions and mandates, masks are required and social distancing enforced throughout all services. The family received friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, from 5 until 7 p.m. A public graveside service was held Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery, the Rev. Nathan Walters officiated.
The Melvin family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.