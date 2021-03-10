To the family of Jimmy Melvin,

Patty, I know you all have Prayed for so long for Jimmy's healing and we have joined with you in Prayer but I believe God has determined that he has suffered long enough and it is now time for him to speak to Jimmy and tell him to do what the song the young lady sang so beautifully says, "son, your work on earth is done" its time to join your loved ones on the other side. It is so hard to part and we are still reeling from our dear brothers passing two years ago, but knowing where they are and who they are with now makes it easier to bear. So grieve for him and weep for him but thank God for the time you had with him and know it is only for a little while!

We love you, the children and grandson of the late Carson and May Ferrell Vencill. Marie Vencill Wyrick Jones, Helen Vencill Custalow (Leon), Jerry Vencill, Michael Vencille (Lisa)

Helen Vencill Custalow Family March 1, 2021