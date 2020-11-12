James Michael "Mike" Rutherford
March 8, 1953 - November 11, 2020
James Michael "Mike" Rutherford, age 67, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on November 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 8, 1953, a lifelong resident of the Bristol area, and was the son of Tom and Margaret Sheffield Rutherford. He was the owner of Rutherford Construction, and a member of East TN Tractor Association contractor.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Fain and Gene Rutherford. Surviving include his wife of 48 years, Susan Rutherford; daughter, Robin Thomas and husband, Marc; like a son, Bo Hicks; brothers, Charles Rutherford and wife, Joyce, Johnny Rutherford and wife, Joyce, and David Rutherford and wife, Cindy; sisters, Louise Winebarger and Carol Edwards; special sister-in-law, Frances Rutherford; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, in East Tennessee Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Blevins officiating.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health of Kingsport, Patsy Mosley (our angel who took such good care of him and the family. Also, special thanks to Dave Yeary, Bill Talefero, Jeremy Clevinger, and Marshall Hicks for the help over the past year.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.