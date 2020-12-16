James Patton "JP" Munsey
James Patton "JP" Munsey, 94, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 18, 1926, at Bland, Va., the son of the late Joseph Patton and Willie Sue Morehead Munsey.
He was the oldest member of Central United Methodist Church. He was kindhearted, easy going, never negative and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was the best teacher to have never taught in a classroom. A lifetime farmer, he taught his family farming and loved to tell how he used to farm in his younger days. He was a long time officer for the ASCS. He managed the men's softball team at the "slide", loved playing baseball in his younger years and enjoyed watching baseball on television, especially the Cincinnati Reds.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Arlene Strock Munsey and his brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons and daughter-in-law, Gary Munsey and Mitch and Kathy Munsey; his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Riley Bruce, Rebecca and Wayne Umbarger, and Colene and Mike Pauley; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Munsey Family Cemetery on the home place following a private funeral service at the funeral home, with Terry Gordon officiating.
