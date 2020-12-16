Menu
James Patton "Jp" Munsey
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
James Patton "JP" Munsey

James Patton "JP" Munsey, 94, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 18, 1926, at Bland, Va., the son of the late Joseph Patton and Willie Sue Morehead Munsey.

He was the oldest member of Central United Methodist Church. He was kindhearted, easy going, never negative and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was the best teacher to have never taught in a classroom. A lifetime farmer, he taught his family farming and loved to tell how he used to farm in his younger days. He was a long time officer for the ASCS. He managed the men's softball team at the "slide", loved playing baseball in his younger years and enjoyed watching baseball on television, especially the Cincinnati Reds.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty Arlene Strock Munsey and his brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons and daughter-in-law, Gary Munsey and Mitch and Kathy Munsey; his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Riley Bruce, Rebecca and Wayne Umbarger, and Colene and Mike Pauley; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Munsey Family Cemetery on the home place following a private funeral service at the funeral home, with Terry Gordon officiating.

The Munsey family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Munsey Family Cemetery
VA
7 Entries
J.P. believed and lived the Golden Rule. I have great memories of our “slide” ball team days.
George Bird
George Bird
Friend
December 9, 2020
Robert and I were very sorry to hear of your father's death. We have enjoyed doing business with him and he seemed to be a very special person. He will be missed by all.
Robert Francis
Friend
December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
J.P. was the kindest, sweetest soul, that I have ever been blessed to know. He left his family with many wonderful memories. Seeing the twinkle in his eyes, anyone could tell he was perpetually happy. From the moment I met him I loved him, and knew he had made a lifelong impression on my heart.

My heart is broken for his family. But please remember J.P. lived his best life, and had amazing longevity. I know he is with you, protecting you, and loving you. Remember all the great time.
Amanda Pauley
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
Sending prayers!
Tanya Wilson
Friend
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Lynda Muncy-Yates
Friend
December 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda McPeak
Friend
December 8, 2020
