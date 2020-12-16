J.P. was the kindest, sweetest soul, that I have ever been blessed to know. He left his family with many wonderful memories. Seeing the twinkle in his eyes, anyone could tell he was perpetually happy. From the moment I met him I loved him, and knew he had made a lifelong impression on my heart.



My heart is broken for his family. But please remember J.P. lived his best life, and had amazing longevity. I know he is with you, protecting you, and loving you. Remember all the great time.

Amanda Pauley Acquaintance December 9, 2020