James Richard Neal
February 17, 1931 - February 15, 2021
James Richard Neal, of Rocky Gap, Va., passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, just two days shy of his 90th birthday. He was born on February 17, 1931, in Rocky Gap, Virginia, the son of the late Sam James and Annie French Neal.
Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by General Telephone Company for 35 years. After his retirement from GTE, he enjoyed driving the school bus for the Bland County School system. He was a member of the Rocky Gap United Methodist Church.
In his early years he enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, and gardening. Golf became his game of choice during his golden years. Basketball was a life-long passion, playing, attending games and watching them on TV. He loved his three dogs, which preceded him in death, Zeb his Boxer, Zeke his Boston Terrier, and Zac Frost his Yorkie.
Richard often said his family was his greatest treasure. Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Lois Davis Neal; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Guy Boone of Rocky Gap, Va., and Alice and Troy Maneval of Berwick, Pa.; his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Beth Neal of Harrisonburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Holly (Matt) Menzel of Marietta, Ohio, Sara (David) Maxey of Rocky Gap, Va., Hannah (Kenny) Ellerbee of Madison, Wisc., Catie (Will) Rhodes of Roanoke, Va., Ross Neal of New York, N.Y., and Trace Maneval of Berwick, Pa.; and seven great-grandchildren, Grace and Jada Menzel, Ty and Drew Maxey, Luke, Brynna, and James Ellerbee and one to arrive soon, Caroline Rhodes.
In keeping with his wishes (during the pandemic) due to high-risk family members, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be held later when we can gather safely. Additionally the family respectfully requests that no visits (or food be brought) to the home. Prayers, cards and phone calls will be appreciated.
Memorial donations may be made to Rocky Gap United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Rocky Gap, VA 24366, or the American Diabetes Association
. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Highland Funeral Home, Bland, Va. is serving the Neal family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.