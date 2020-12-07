James Paul Thomas
August 9, 1937 - November 30, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
James (Jim) Paul (Bird) Thomas, age 83, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 30, 2020. Jim was born in Glade Spring, Virginia, to the late Eugene Thomas and Lena Gregory Thomas. After graduating from high school, he moved with his wife to Alexandria, Virginia, where they lived and worked for over 30 years. Jim worked as a Natural Gas Line Technician until retirement. After he and his wife retired, they returned to Washington County, Virginia, where they joined the Abingdon First Church of God. Jim was an Armed Forces veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. He was also a lifelong Washington Redskins fan who loved to watch his favorite team every Sunday after church.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lawrence Thomas; three brothers, Leroy, Richard, and Jack; and four sisters, Elizabeth, Hattie, Jodie, and Anne.
Jim is survived by one brother, Earl; and two sisters, Doris, and Christine; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Virginia, with the Rev. Bob Neace officiating. As always for all events, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Abingdon First Church of God (500 Whites Mill Rd, Abingdon, VA 24210. Phone: 276-628-4271).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 7, 2020.