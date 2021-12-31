Menu
James Edward Prater
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
James Edward Prater

April 9, 1926 - December 26, 2021

James Edward Prater, age 95, of Meadowview, Va., passed away peacefully at home of Parkinson's disease, with his love, Debbie by his side, on December 26, 2021. He was born to the late Helen Davis Thompson, on April 9, 1926, in Washington County, Va.

He was a longtime sports enthusiast. He and Debbie loved traveling all over the world and had many wonderful adventures. James was a former employee of Appalachian Power Company and Pittston Coal Group.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy McArtan; his brother, A.J. Prater; and two special cousins, Clayton Francisco and Tommy Repass.

He is survived by the love of his life and partner of 45 years, Debbie Smith; his son, Leon Prater and wife, Deborah, of Cary, N.C.; two grandchildren, Brian Prater, and Loren Ruark and her husband, Jason; two great-grandchildren, Logan Ruark, and Elise Ruark; two sisters, Marie Miller and Peggy Snodgrass; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services have been held for family only, but a recorded service will be available at www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Those wishing to send flowers are instead invited to make a memorial contribution in James's memory to the charity of your choice.

Those wishing to share sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of James Edward Prater is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)623-2700.

Farris Funeral Service

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Ed's death. Sympathy to all.
Peggy Stringer Lester
Friend
January 1, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jim´s death. Thank you for mentioning Tommy.
Geneva (Beebie) Repass
December 31, 2021
Prayers of comfort and peace to the family.
Ben Repass
Family
December 31, 2021
Leon and family, what wonderful memories I have of your Dad. He was a true gentleman.
Jane Rutledge
Friend
December 31, 2021
James Prater was a fine member of the Abingdon Meadowview community for many years. My sincere condolences to Leon and all the family. May he Rest In Peace.
Mike Shaffer
Friend
December 31, 2021
Will miss you Uncle Edward. Leon may God's power and Love be with you and your family. I know that our family will greatly miss him.
Henry Prater
Family
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results