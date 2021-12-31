James Edward Prater
April 9, 1926 - December 26, 2021
James Edward Prater, age 95, of Meadowview, Va., passed away peacefully at home of Parkinson's disease, with his love, Debbie by his side, on December 26, 2021. He was born to the late Helen Davis Thompson, on April 9, 1926, in Washington County, Va.
He was a longtime sports enthusiast. He and Debbie loved traveling all over the world and had many wonderful adventures. James was a former employee of Appalachian Power Company and Pittston Coal Group.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy McArtan; his brother, A.J. Prater; and two special cousins, Clayton Francisco and Tommy Repass.
He is survived by the love of his life and partner of 45 years, Debbie Smith; his son, Leon Prater and wife, Deborah, of Cary, N.C.; two grandchildren, Brian Prater, and Loren Ruark and her husband, Jason; two great-grandchildren, Logan Ruark, and Elise Ruark; two sisters, Marie Miller and Peggy Snodgrass; and several nieces and nephews.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.