James Allen "Jim" Price
January 8, 1944 - March 16, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
James Allen "Jim" Price, age 77, died on March 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is now with our Lord and Savior after a long battle with lung cancer. He has now won that battle. Jim was an avid fisherman, loved his family, loved front porch sitting and bird watching. He was a huge fan of snapchat and would find the ugliest filter to make people smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee "Curl" Price and Edgar "Edith" Price; brothers, Ken, Harold "Bud", and Ralph.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet "Bunnie" Price; daughter and husband, Jennifer and Doug Farlow of Bland; grandson, Cody Farlow (the joy of his life) also of Bland; sister, Shelby Lester of Gate City; brother, Harry (Mary) of Glade Spring; sisters-n-law, Dorothy McClure, Rose Gregory, and Mary (Danny) Henderson; brother-in-law, Bud Gregory and wife, Della; several nieces and nephews. Special friends of the family, Lee Gregor and family. Jim loved life and always said, "you have to keep smiling".
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mount Rose cemetery with Pastor Danny Medford and Pastor James Gentry officiating. Everyone is asked to follow the COVID19 guidelines.
The family would like to thank Pastor Danny and wife Sandra Medford; Pastor James Gentry; MSA Health and Hospice; his nurse, Angela and the many friends of Columbus McKinnon.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James Allen "Jim" Price family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.