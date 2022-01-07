James Michael "Mike" Ratliff
September 10, 1941 - January 5, 2022
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Mike was born on September 10, 1941, to Auta Jackson and Mae Pickle Ratliff in Grundy, Va. He departed into eternity January 5, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Mike grew up in Abingdon, Va., and was a resident of Washington County the rest of his life. He was a Christian, a farmer, and a truck driver with multiple driving awards during his career of over 1,000,000 miles.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Auta Jackson and Mae Pickle Ratliff; brother, Carl Ratliff; infant grandson, Thomas Grant; his first wife, Nancy Wise Ratliff; and in-laws, Joe and Virginia Wise and William "Lefty" and Arlene Tuggle.
He leaves behind his wife, Sylvia Tuggle Ratliff; two sons, Michael Allen Ratliff (Becky) and Levi Howard Ratliff (Brittany Cooper); five daughters, Lisa Grant, Pam Newberry (Aaron), Susan Ratliff (Pat Walker), Theresa Nettles (Jack), and Melissa Allison; 13 grandchildren, Morgan Grant-Shortt (Ryan), Tucker Grant, Clint (Brooke), Matt, Cole, and Ben Ratliff, Logan and Brady Newberry, Ashley Robinson (Daryel), Alexandra Rickman (Caleb Easterling), Aspen Rickman (Hunter Jones), Aaron Nettles (Courtney), and Michael Nettles (Falisha); and 10 great grandchildren, Jackson, Kennedy, Fallyn, Nayte, Lyla, Brantley, and Gunnar Nettles, Brayden Gates, Colt Worley, and Parker Jones. Other survivors include, sisters-in-law, Louise Ratliff, Mary Cumbo, Connie Duncan (James), and Helen DeBord, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including his Church family at Fellowship Baptist Church in Meadowview, Va.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Knollkreg Mausoleum in Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Chad Johnson of Fellowship Baptist Church officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 216, Meadowview, VA 24361.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Johnston Memorial Hospital for their care of him and kindness to the family during Mike's final illness.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James Michael (Mike) Ratliff family.
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va. 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.