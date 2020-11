James Ray McClureOctober 14, 1949 - November 16, 2020CHILHOWIE, Va.James Ray McClure, age 71, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Ballard McClure and Susie McClure. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Cole, his brothers, Tommy McClure and Roger McClure.Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Bill Reynolds of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol McClure of Madison, Ala.; and nieces and nephews.Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Herman Cress officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com . Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of James Ray McClure.Bradley's Funeral Home938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354