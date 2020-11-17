Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Ray McClure
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1949
DIED
November 16, 2020
James Ray McClure

October 14, 1949 - November 16, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

James Ray McClure, age 71, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

He was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Ballard McClure and Susie McClure. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertha Cole, his brothers, Tommy McClure and Roger McClure.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Bill Reynolds of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Carol McClure of Madison, Ala.; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Herman Cress officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of James Ray McClure.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.