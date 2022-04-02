James Stone Reuning
May 10, 1930 - March 31, 2022
James Stone Reuning "Jim", age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went peacefully to heaven on March 31, 2022, after a long and blessed life.
Jim was born on May 10,1930, to Sarah Louise Stone Reuning and Frederick Ernest Reuning in Bristol, Va. He graduated from Woodberry Forest Prep School and the University of North Carolina majoring in business. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy before returning to Bristol. Jim's business acumen was evident in the founding of Charge-It, which was the Tri-Cities first credit card accepted by retailers throughout the region; and Charter Data Systems, a national forerunner in bringing computer technology to retail management and consulting nationwide.
Jim was an exceptional athlete, excelling in many sports in high school and college. He was an avid saltwater fisherman who loved navigating the open waters in search of the next big catch. Jim loved reading his Bible and his church family at Fellowship Chapel. His quick wit and mentoring will be greatly missed.
His greatest joys were his family, with whom he loved spending time and, most importantly, his Savior Jesus Christ. Jim never missed an opportunity to witness for Jesus by telling others how Jesus paid the ultimate price for our sins so that we can have everlasting life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dottie Reuning; his siblings, June Ellen Faucett, Renie Reuning Rock, and John "Fritz" Reuning (Sara); his children, Stone Reuning (Pat) of Tampa, Fla., Wes Reuning (Leslee) of Blue Ridge, Ga., Ray Reuning of Bristol, Tenn., and Sally Reuning Cozart of Bristol, Tenn.; stepdaughters, Cheri Davidson (Jimmy) and Suzette Cross; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and four step grandchildren.
At Jim's request, there will be no funeral service. The family will have a private memorial service.
